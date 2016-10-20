* All eyes on Draghi statement for policy clues
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Oct 20 Gold rose for a third day on
Thursday, helped by an uptick in the euro, after the European
Central Bank left interest rates unchanged and maintained the
parameters of its 1.74 trillion euro ($1.95 trillion) asset
buying scheme.
The ECB has provided extraordinary stimulus in recent years
in response to high unemployment, weak growth and ultra low
inflation, cutting interest rates into negative territory and
pushing the cost of credit to all-time lows.
Ultra-low rates tend to support gold, though that is
sometimes offset by the impact of a weaker euro.
Spot gold was at $1,271.15 an ounce at 1156 GMT, up
0.2 percent, while U.S. December gold futures were up
$2.10 an ounce at $1,272.00.
Markets now turn their attention to ECB President Mario
Draghi's 1230 GMT news conference, where he is expected to
provide hints about the future of the asset purchases, likely to
be decided in December.
"The focus today will be the ECB meeting where the market is
looking for clarification on a number of issues," Saxo Bank's
head of commodity research Ole Hansen said, including "bond
tapering, and further signs that additional measures are off the
table."
Gold prices are up 1.5 percent this week, on track to snap
three weeks of losses. The precious metal has regained some
technical momentum after closing on Wednesday above its 200-day
moving average of $1,267.
The euro was up 0.1 percent against the dollar after
the ECB statement. Stocks inched higher after the third and
final U.S. presidential debate, which was judged not to have
improved Donald Trump's election hopes.
That weighed on gold. A win for Democrat Hillary Clinton is
now clearly predicted by polls, and is seen as easing the way
for a rise in interest rates, heavily tipped by a number of
Federal Reserve policymakers for December.
India's overseas purchases of gold likely hit a nine-month
high in October as a flip in domestic prices to a premium
prompted banks and refiners to resume imports ahead of the
festival season, industry officials told Reuters.
Swiss gold exports to China hit their highest since January
last month, Swiss customs data showed on Thursday, though a
sharp drop in shipments to Hong Kong meant exports to the two
combined were sharply lower than a year earlier.
"Significantly more gold was shipped directly to China,"
Commerzbank said in a note. "What is more, Swiss gold exports to
India climbed to their highest level since January, which points
to demand recovering there."
Among other precious metals, silver was flat at
$17.63 an ounce, while platinum was down 0.2 percent at
$941 an ounce and palladium was 0.4 percent lower at
$633.60 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair and Nallur Sethuraman in
Bengaluru; editing by David Clarke/Ruth Pitchford)