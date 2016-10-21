* Spot gold seen testing support at $1,261 - technicals
* SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.3 pct Thursday
* Palladium touches over 3-month lows
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Sethuraman N R
Oct 21 Gold fell slightly on Friday as the
dollar strengthened, but was on track for its first weekly gain
in four weeks on steady physical buying from China and
exchange-traded funds.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,263.36 an ounce
at 0656 GMT. It was headed for a weekly gain of 1 percent.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,264.40.
"Gold is well supported at $1,250 and everyone is waiting
for the elections and the prices are just moving according to
the dollar," said Yuichi Ikemizu, head of commodity trading at
Standard Bank in Tokyo.
An interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve has been
already factored in the prices, Ikemizu said.
"Even if they raise rates gold will not go down steeply."
Fed policymakers have heavily tipped that the central bank
will raise U.S. rates in December.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was up 0.2 percent at 98.505. It
touched a new seven-month high of 98.564 on Friday.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion,
while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank on Thursday left
interest rates unchanged, maintaining the parameters of its 1.74
trillion euro ($1.95 trillion) asset buying scheme.
Ultra-low rates tend to support gold, though that is often
offset by a weaker euro. The single currency fell to its
lowest since March against the dollar on Friday.
Data on Thursday appeared to indicate an improving U.S.
economy that would support a rate hike later this year. Home
resales surged in September after two straight months of
declines.
Other data showed a bigger-than-expected increase in the
number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week,
but the trend continued to suggest that the labour market
remains strong.
"We continue to see exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows
support the metal (gold), however dollar strength is likely to
weigh upon moves higher over the short term amid euro and pound
weakness," MKS PAMP Group trader Sam Laughlin said.
Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed ETF, rose 0.31 percent to 970.18 tonnes on Thursday.
SPDR holdings have risen 2.3 percent so far this month.
"ETFs adding new positions show the investment demand for
gold and this could probably prevent gold going below $1,250,"
Standard Bank's Ikemizu said.
Spot silver fell 0.2 percent to $17.48.
Platinum was down 0.4 percent at $930.60. Palladium
fell as much as over 1 percent to touch a low of $621.50,
its worst since July 13.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger and Amrutha Gayathri)