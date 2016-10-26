* SPDR Gold holdings up 0.34 percent on Tuesday * Indian festival season spurs physical demand * Platinum slips after hitting highest in over two weeks (New throughout, adds analyst comments, byline, updates prices, adds NEW YORK dateline; previous LONDON) By Devika Krishna Kumar and Eric Onstad NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 26 Gold prices fell on Wednesday as investor appetite for riskier assets such as equities and crude oil recovered slightly, denting demand for bullion, often considered a safe haven. A rally in Boeing's shares helped the Dow Jones industrial average reverse course in the early afternoon session, and crude oil pared some losses after bullish data from the U.S. department of energy. Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,265.75 an ounce by 3:05 p.m. EDT (1905 GMT). In the previous session, it hit $1276.67, its highest since Oct. 5. U.S. gold futures settled 0.5 percent lower at $1266.60. Earlier in the session, gold was stronger as disappointing results and forecasts from major U.S. companies continued to weigh on the European and Asian stocks. Mixed results from Europe's banking sector and declines in mining and energy shares pushed the pan-European STOXX 600 index down 0.38 percent. "In the afternoon, equity markets bounced back sharply once the U.S. session got underway while safe haven gold started to drift lower again," Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst for forex.com, said in a note. The dollar index slipped after rising as high as 99.119 on Tuesday, its highest level since Feb. 1, largely fuelled by expectations of a U.S. rate hike in December. "It is not unheard of for gold and dollar to go in the same direction of course and there is an element of safe-haven flows propping up precious metals, especially ahead of U.S. elections," Razaqzada said. Uncertainty around the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8 and potential Federal Reserve rate increases could have a push-pull effect on gold prices, analysts have said. Also likely to bolster gold was a pick-up in demand ahead of Indian festivals this month such as Dhanteras and Diwali, a time when gold is traditionally given as a gift as well as the Indian wedding season. "A recovery in physical demand provided the foundation for the rally that carried over into later trading," HSBC analyst James Steel said in a note. Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.34 percent to 956.83 tonnes on Tuesday from 953.56 tonnes on Monday. In other precious metals, platinum fell 0.5 percent to $958.40 an ounce after an intraday high of $970.80, the strongest since Oct. 10. "Like gold, platinum was supported by ETF inflows (of 7,400 ounces) yesterday. Holdings in platinum ETFs have thus been topped up on almost every day this month," Commerzbank said in a note. Silver shed 1 percent to $17.63 an ounce, while palladium fell 2.3 percent to $618.50. (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by David Evans and Andrew Hay)