* Spot gold seen testing support at $1,261 - technicals
* Platinum off over 2-week highs hit Wednesday
* SPDR Gold holdings drop 1.49 pct Wednesday
By Apeksha Nair
Oct 27 Physical demand ahead of the festival
season in India helped gold prices stay afloat on Thursday amid
a firm dollar, while markets awaited more direction on a rate
hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Gold is expected to gain over the next few days on account
of festival buying in India, the world's second-largest consumer
of the bullion. The metal is traditionally given as a gift
during festivals such as Dhanteras and Diwali.
"Physical demand from Asia continues to underpin the market
at present, with gold continuing to consolidate for the time
being between $1,250-75," MKS PAMP Group trader Sam Laughlin
said.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,268.90 an ounce
by 0729 GMT.
U.S. gold futures were up about 0.2 percent at
$1,269.60 per ounce.
"While the Indian physical buying is supporting prices, the
liquidation of longs last week has put some break on the upside
movement and gold prices will stay within $1,260-$1,280 range
for the time being," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee
Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
"The dollar is a bit stronger and there is no sign of gold
going above $1,300 and we are seeing some liquidations in the
ETFs," Leung said.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.49 percent to
942.59 tonnes on Wednesday.
"The markets are waiting for the FOMC meeting next week and
(the U.S. presidential) elections," Leung added.
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates
three times by the end of 2017, Chicago Fed President Charles
Evans said earlier in the week, which had sent the dollar
rallying to nine-month highs on Monday.
The market will look to the third quarter U.K. GDP data and
data from the U.S. due later in the day for the latest economic
clues.
The Bank of Japan is likely to abstain from expanding
stimulus next week, and a Reuters poll showed the Bank of
England is not expected to ease policy until early 2017.
Spot gold is expected to test a support at $1,261 per
ounce, with a good chance of breaking below this level and
falling more to the next support at $1,251, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.3
percent at $17.60 an ounce, while platinum shed 0.3
percent to $959.00. Platinum rose to an over two-week high of
$970.80 on Wednesday.
Palladium was down about 0.5 percent at $618.25 per
ounce.
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Gopakumar Warrier)