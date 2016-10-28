Oct 28 Gold prices held steady on Friday amid a
flat dollar and subdued Asian stocks, with the metal staying on
track for its second straight weekly gain.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,268.31 per ounce
at 0111 GMT. The safe-haven asset is up about 0.2 percent so far
this week.
* U.S. gold futures were nearly flat at $1,269.10
per ounce.
* Demand for bullion is expected to pick up ahead of
upcoming festivals in India such as Dhanteras and Diwali, when
gold is traditionally given as a gift.
* Asian stocks made a subdued start on Friday, with MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edging down 0.l percent, reflecting Wall
Street's unconvincing performance overnight.
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was steady at 98.886.
* New orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods
unexpectedly fell in September amid weak demand for computers
and electronic products, which could temper expectations for an
acceleration in business spending in the fourth quarter.
* The European Central Bank (ECB) will decide in December on
the mechanism for prolonging its quantitative easing asset
purchase programme, an ECB policymaker said on Thursday.
* Strong growth data in Britain prompted the worst daily
sell-off in gilts for months and pushed yields on the world's
benchmark bonds higher on Thursday, as expectations for a Bank
of England rate cut fell.
* As his term winds down, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda has retreated from both the radical policies and rhetoric
of his early tenure, suggesting there will be no further
monetary easing except in response to a big external shock.
* Physical gold demand slumped by nearly a third in the
three months to September, GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters said
on Thursday, as a rally in prices curbed jewellery buying in the
key Chinese and Indian markets.
* Investors pulled $902 million from U.S.-based funds
invested in gold and other precious metals, Lipper data for the
latest week showed on Thursday, as a stronger dollar and
interest-rate hike fears weighed on the safe-haven asset.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0530 France Preliminary GDP Q3
0645 France Consumer spending Sep
0900 Euro zone Business climate Oct
1200 Germany Consumer prices Oct
1230 U.S. Advance GDP Q3
1230 U.S. Employment wages Q3
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)