Oct 31 Gold held steady early Monday amid a firm
dollar and weaker equities following a 0.6 percent gain in the
previous session, with markets eyeing the upcoming Federal
Reserve meeting for insight on the timing of a U.S. interest
rate hike.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was virtually unchanged at $1,276.30 an
ounce at 0125 GMT. The safe-haven asset has fallen about 3
percent so far this month.
* Gold rose more than 1 percent at one point on Friday after
the FBI revealed it reopened an investigation of U.S. Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a private email
system, sparking fresh tumult in markets, just days before the
Nov. 8 presidential vote.
* U.S. gold futures were up 0.06 percent at
$1,277.60 per ounce.
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was up 0.08 percent at 98.427.
* Asian stocks got off to a shaky start on Monday after news
of the renewed FBI probe of Clinton's emails.
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.3 percent.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve will meet this week, starting a
final countdown on the second most anticipated event of the year
after the Presidential Election.
* Traders stuck to their view the Federal Reserve would
raise interest rates at its last policy meeting of 2016, in
December, as data showed the U.S. economy accelerated in the
third quarter at its fastest pace in two years.
* German inflation rose more than expected in October,
reaching its highest level in two years, preliminary data showed
on Friday, a welcome sign for the European Central Bank that its
monetary policy is gradually eliminating the threat of deflation
in Europe's biggest economy.
* With a more than trillion euro fuel injection and no
interest rates worthy of the name, the euro zone economy is
stirring, more data confirmed on Friday, leaving policymakers
hunting for signs the nascent recovery is sustainable.
* Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long
position in COMEX gold for the first time in four weeks in the
week to Oct. 25, and cut it slightly in silver, U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Retail sales Sep
1000 Euro zone Flash GDP Q3
1000 Euro zone Inflation Oct
1230 U.S. Personal income Sep
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Oct
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin)