Nov 1 Gold was mostly unchanged early on Tuesday
amid easing equities and a steady U.S. dollar, with investors
sitting tight awaiting cues from the upcoming Federal Reserve
meeting on a possible interest rate hike.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,277.50 an
ounce at 0111 GMT.
* U.S. gold futures were up 0.43 percent at
$1,278.60 per ounce.
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, was steady at 98.411.
* Asian stocks wallowed near six-week lows on Tuesday as
investors braced for a looming raft of economic and central bank
events.
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.12 percent.
* U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in
September as households boosted purchases of motor vehicles and
inflation increased steadily, which could bolster expectations
of an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in December.
* The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 2.7 percent
annualized pace in the fourth quarter, the Atlanta Federal
Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Monday.
* The euro zone economy grew at the same slow pace in the
third quarter as the second and core inflation dipped in
October, reinforcing expectations that the European Central Bank
will decide to extend its asset-buying programme in December.
* The European Central Bank bought 17.195 billion euros
($15.72 billion) of public sector assets last week as part of
its quantitative easing programme, above the 16.548 billion
euros it purchased a week earlier, it said on Monday.
* The Bank of Japan is expected to maintain monetary
settings and its projection of a moderate economic recovery on
Tuesday, even as weak consumption and external headwinds force
it to concede that inflation will remain distant from its target
for years to come.
* Traders on Monday placed a low probability the Federal
Reserve would raise interest rates at its policy meeting later
this week amid mixed economic data and ahead of the U.S.
presidential election, according to interest rates futures.
* Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust and the largest
silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, have
remained unchanged on Friday from Thursday.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
1255 U.S. Redbook Weekly
1345 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI Final Oct
1400 U.S. Construction Spending Sept
1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Oct
1730 U.S. U.S. Domestic Car, Truck Sales Oct
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael
Perry)