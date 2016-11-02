Nov 2 Gold held steady on Wednesday, off near
one-month highs touched in the previous session, with markets
waiting for the outcome later in the day of a Federal Reserve
meeting for clues on the timing of a possible U.S. interest rate
hike.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,288.00 an ounce
at 0102 GMT.
* The metal touched its highest since Oct. 4 at $1291.86 per
ounce in the previous session.
* U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,289.30
per ounce.
* Asian shares stumbled and the U.S. dollar was on the
defensive on Wednesday as signs that Republican U.S.
presidential candidate Donald Trump could be closing the gap
with his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton spooked investors.
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell about 0.5 percent.
* The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday but could set the stage for a hike in December amid
signs the economy is picking up steam.
* U.S. factory activity increased for a second straight
month in October amid a pickup in production and hiring,
supporting views that the embattled manufacturing sector would
regain some momentum in the fourth quarter.
* The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 2.3 percent
annualized pace in the fourth quarter on expected lower consumer
spending and overall investments, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's
GDP Now forecast model showed on Tuesday.
* The U.S. dollar is likely to drift higher into next year
as the Fed forges a lone but gradual path toward higher interest
rates, according to foreign exchange strategists polled by
Reuters.
* The Bank of Japan held off on expanding stimulus on
Tuesday despite once again pushing back the timing for hitting
its inflation target, signalling that it will keep policy
unchanged unless a severe shock threatens to derail a fragile
economic recovery.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.28 percent to
945.26 tonnes on Tuesday from 942.59 tonnes on Monday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0850 France Markit Manufacturing PMI final Oct
0855 Germany unemployment data Oct
0955 Germany Markit Manufacturing PMI final Oct
0900 Euro Zone Markit Manufacturing PMI final Oct
1100 U.S. Mortgage activity index Weekly
1215 U.S. ADP employment report Oct
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)