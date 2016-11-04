* Solid U.S. payrolls data supports bruised dollar
* All eyes on outcome of Tuesday's U.S. election
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Nov 4 Gold steadied on Friday, heading
for its biggest weekly rise since mid-September as jitters over
next week's U.S. election offset a solid payrolls report that
shored up expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike next month.
The dollar gained and U.S. stock markets were set to open
slightly higher, outperforming losses for counterparts in Europe
and Asia, after the upbeat U.S. jobs data added to the case for
a December rise in interest rates.
That would weigh on non-yielding gold. However, an initial
dip in the metal was quickly bought as investors remained on
edge ahead of Tuesday's election.
Spot gold was at $1,303.83 an ounce at 1315 GMT, off
a low of $1,295.71 in the immediate wake of the payrolls data
but little changed from $1,303.25 on Thursday. U.S. gold futures
for December delivery were up 0.1 percent at $1,303.40.
"The payrolls data is not (positive) enough to drive prices
in a particular direction," ING's head of commodity strategy
Hamza Khan said. "It's all going to be about the election on
Tuesday. A Trump win would signal a positive direction for gold,
so that's the bigger thing to watch."
The dollar index was still on track for its biggest
weekly drop since mid-August after the Federal Bureau of
Investigation said last week it was reopening a probe into
Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a private email
server while Secretary of State.
The FBI announcement on Friday narrowed Clinton's lead over
her Republican rival Donald Trump, polls showed, rattling
financial markets which had been pricing in a Clinton victory.
That helped send gold to a one-month high on Thursday, and has
put it on track to rise 2 percent this week.
"Gold implied volatility rallied sharply across the curve
over the past week, as investors rotated to safe haven assets
after polls tightened," Citi said in a note. "As the election
keeps driving gold prices in the short-term, we expect gold vol
to remain elevated into Election Day."
Gold prices in India swung to a discount this week as a
rally in prices dampened retail demand and prompted jewellers to
reduce purchases, while buying in leading consumer China rose
due to safe-haven buying.
Investor appetite looked firm, with the world's largest gold
exchange-traded fund announcing a 4.4-tonne rise in its
holdings on Thursday.
Silver was up 0.3 percent at $18.38 an ounce, on
track to post its third consecutive weekly rise. Platinum
was up 0.9 percent at $1,002.20 an ounce, while palladium
was 0.6 percent higher at $619.70.
(Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair and Nallur Sethuraman in
Bengaluru, Editing by William Hardy and Alexander Smith)