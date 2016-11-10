* Markets have taken respite from sell-off in risky assets
* Uncertainty over timing of Fed rate hike seen supporting
gold
* Spot gold to test $1,249 per ounce - Technicals
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Apeksha Nair
Nov 10 Gold rose on Thursday as global markets
took respite from a massive sell-off in risky assets and
absorbed Republican Donald Trump's shocking U.S. presidential
win, but gains were capped by firmer Asian stocks.
Spot gold was up 0.75 percent at $1,287.15 an ounce
at 0712 GMT, while U.S. gold futures climbed 1.1 percent
to $1,287.50 per ounce.
Asian shares rallied on Thursday and the dollar firmed in a
remarkable snapback from the shock of Trump's presidential
victory, though market participants were still concerned about
the lack of details on the president-elect's policy path.
"Given that Donald Trump hardly has any policy details to
back up his general proposals, it is not clear yet what effects
his presidency will have on the various markets," INTL FCStone
analyst Edward Meir said in a note.
"We have been testing upside and we certainly going to be
much more comfortable if we touch back above $1,300... We see a
lot of buying activity from China," said Spencer Campbell,
general manager with Kaloti Precious Metals in Singapore.
Gold rose nearly 5 percent to touch $1,337.40 on Wednesday,
its highest in six weeks. But prices have since retreated as
U.S. markets reacted positively to the Trump win.
"Despite the pullback there are long-term uncertainties
associated with the stated policy objectives of a Trump
presidency that are likely to engineer a gold rally," HSBC
analyst James Steel said in a note.
"Also one factor that may still propel gold may be a shift
in expectations concerning a potential December rate hike,"
Steel said.
Trump's victory throws into question the core assumption in
global financial markets that the Fed will raise interest rates
soon.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion,
while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
"While higher uncertainty warrants an allocation to gold
from a portfolio construction perspective, the tactical outlook
remains mixed," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note on
Wednesday.
Spot gold is expected to fall to $1,249 per ounce, as
suggested by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci retracement
analysis, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Silver was up 1.7 percent at $18.79 an ounce.
Platinum dropped 0.4 percent to $994.50, and palladium
rose 0.6 percent to $681.50.
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru, additional reporting
by Nallur Sethuraman; Editing by Joseph Radford and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)