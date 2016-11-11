Nov 11 Gold was broadly steady early Friday,
after dropping nearly 1.5 percent in the previous session, as
markets pondered the economic growth outlook and the timing of a
U.S. interest rate hike following the election of Donald Trump.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up about 0.2 percent at $1,261.71 an
ounce at 0038 GMT.
* U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at
$1,261.50 per ounce.
* Asian shares dipped while the dollar strengthened broadly
on Friday as U.S. bond yields soared on expectations U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's policies would stoke inflation.
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, was steady at 98.856.
* The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
fell more than expected last week, underscoring the robustness
of the labor market.
* The Republican sweep of the White House and Congress could
break the current gridlock over national policy in a potential
boon to the U.S. economy, St. Louis Federal Reserve bank
president James Bullard said on Thursday.
* The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates more
quickly if Washington used lower taxes or higher spending to
boost economic growth, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker
said on Thursday.
* Investors are starting to price in a slim chance that the
European Central Bank will raise interest rates next year for
the first time since 2011, with bets reinforced by sharply
rising inflation expectations on Thursday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.40 percent to
941.68 tonnes on Thursday from 955.03 tonnes on Wednesday.
* India's surprise move to abolish high-value bank notes has
started to disrupt cash-based gold smuggling and should benefit
official importers of the metal in the world's second biggest
consumer, industry officials said.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1500 U.S. University of Michigan sentiment index Nov
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin)