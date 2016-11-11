* Spot gold may see resistance at $1,271/oz -technicals
* Palladium hits over one-month high
* SPDR Gold holdings fell 1.40 percent on Thursday
* Platinum hits new 2-week low
By Apeksha Nair
Nov 11 Gold remained volatile in Asian trade on
Friday and was set for its first weekly decline in four, with
investors continuing to mull over the economic outlook after
Republican Donald Trump won this week's U.S. presidential
election.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,262.20 an ounce at
0722 GMT. The metal fell to a more than three-week low at
$1,250.70 before rising as high as $1,265.40 earlier in the
session. It has declined over 3 percent so far this week.
U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $1,261.60
per ounce after falling as much as 1.3 percent to a four-week
low of $1,250.40 earlier.
The dollar hovered near a 3-1/2-month high versus the yen,
after making big gains overnight as the markets prepared for a
Trump presidency that could stimulate the U.S. economy fiscally
and lift interest rates.
"Gold stayed on the defensive, beset by enhanced growth
expectations as Trump's team reassured financial markets and
investors took on the view that the pro-growth policies of a new
administration were good for paper assets," said James Steel,
chief metals analyst for HSBC Securities in New York.
The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates more quickly
if Washington used lower taxes or higher spending to boost
economic growth, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on
Thursday.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion,
while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, fell 0.18 percent to
98.607 on Friday.
"Gold is moving according to the dollar. The financial
sector seems to have stabilized for a second day on Thursday,"
Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong
Kong, said.
"Some strong physical buying at the lower end is keeping
gold from not falling too much. Whenever there is a dip, we have
seen strong buying."
"China has increased demand and if gold falls further we
could see more price-sensitive buying come into the market,"
Steel of HSBC added.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.4 percent to
941.68 tonnes on Thursday from 955.03 tonnes on Wednesday.
Spot gold may bounce moderately to resistance at $1,271 per
ounce before falling, as it has found a support at $1,255,
according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Silver was up 1.44 percent at $18.81 an ounce,
heading for a fourth consecutive weekly rise.
Platinum was 0.5 percent higher at $976.50 an ounce
after hitting a two-week low of $958.50 earlier in the session.
Palladium was up 1.06 percent at $695.90 an ounce
after rising to its highest since Oct. 5 at $697.90 earlier.
