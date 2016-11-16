Nov 16 Gold prices were little changed on
Wednesday after snapping a three-session losing streak the day
before, with markets focusing on the impact of U.S.
president-elect Donald Trump's economic policies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,228.14 an ounce at 0036
GMT, after rising 0.66 percent on Tuesday.
* U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,228.10
per ounce.
* Trump's election may already be pushing up interest rates
and tightening financial markets, something the Federal Reserve
will have to monitor as it decides how quickly to tighten
monetary policy, Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said on Tuesday.
* U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in October as
households bought motor vehicles and a range of other goods,
pointing to sustained economic strength that could allow the Fed
to raise rates next month.
* Oil prices jumped nearly 6 percent on Tuesday on bets OPEC
members will agree to cut output when they meet later this
month, while stocks rose, led by recently lagging technology
shares.
* The dollar stood near an 11-month high against a basket of
currencies early on Wednesday, after upbeat U.S. data gave the
greenback's week-long rally fresh impetus.
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, was down 0.16 percent at
100.070.
* The euro zone economy grew steadily in the three months
after Britain's shock vote in June to leave the European Union
but Trump's protectionist rhetoric is clouding the outlook for
2017.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.16 percent to
927.45 tonnes on Tuesday from 928.93 tonnes on Monday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1415 U.S. Industrial output Oct
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Nov
2100 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen attends
meeting of Financial Stability Oversight Council
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)