Nov 17 Gold steadied early Thursday as the U.S.
dollar retreated from near 14-year highs touched against a
basket of currencies the day before.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.22 percent at $1,227.56 an ounce
at 0041 GMT. The metal dropped 0.25 percent in the previous
session.
* U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,227.40
per ounce.
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, slipped 0.17 percent at
100.240.
* The dollar index reached 100.57 on Wednesday, which was
its highest since April 2003
* U.S. manufacturing output increased for a second straight
month in October amid gains in the production of motor vehicles
and a range of other goods, suggesting that the battered factory
sector was slowly recovering.
* The Federal Reserve will hike U.S. interest rates in
December barring any major shocks, policymaker James Bullard
said on Wednesday, adding that a single rate increase may be
enough to move monetary policy to a "neutral setting".
* The European Union effectively urged the German government
to spend more in an election year as Brussels moved further away
on Wednesday from its mantra of austerity, pushing for euro zone
countries to loosen their budgets for 2017.
* The Bank of Japan is encouraged by stock market gains and
yen declines after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential
election because this could help improve sentiment and give the
economy a boost, senior central bank officials told Reuters on
Wednesday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.13 percent to
926.26 tonnes on Wednesday from 927.45 tonnes on Tuesday.
* Some Indian gold traders are placing bulk, short-term
import orders on fears that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might
soon add curbs on overseas purchases of the metal to his
withdrawal of high-denomination banknotes in his fight against
'black money', traders and jewellers said.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0930 U.K. Retail Sales Oct
1000 Euro Consumer Price Index Oct
1330 U.S. Consumer Price Index Oct
1330 U.S. Philadelphia Fed Business Conditions Nov
1330 U.S. Housing starts Oct
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru)