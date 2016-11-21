Nov 21 Gold steadied early Monday after dropping
0.6 percent in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar narrowed
gains after hitting 13-year highs on Friday on rising bond
yields.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was unchanged at $1,208.74 an ounce by
0030 GMT. In the previous session, the metal fell 0.63 percent
to mark its lowest since May 30 at $1,203.52.
* U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,208.40
per ounce.
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, was down 0.02 percent at
101.190.
* The U.S. dollar climbed on Friday to its highest level
since 2003 on continued bets on faster inflation and higher
interest rates, while Treasuries resumed a selloff that left
yields at their highest levels of the year.
* U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest levels of the
year on Friday, spurred by technical positioning and
expectations of higher inflation and interest rates after the
election of Republican Donald Trump as U.S. president.
* The post-U.S. election market reaction is not concerning
in terms of planned interest rate rises, an influential Federal
Reserve official said on Friday, because the bond selloff and
dollar rise appears motivated by expectations of new policies
out of Washington.
* Clues on future U.S. policy under Donald Trump rather than
economic data will likely dominate minds and markets in the week
ahead given a U.S. interest rate hike in December is now a
near-certainty.
* Euro zone economic growth will hum along at a modest pace
over the coming year, according to economists in a Reuters poll
whose views have barely changed since the U.S. election and five
months after Britain voted to exit the European Union.
* Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position
in COMEX gold for the first time in four weeks, in the week to
Nov. 15, and also reduced it in silver, U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.58 percent to
915.29 tonnes on Friday from 920.63 tonnes on Thursday.
* Gold premiums in India jumped to two-year highs this week
as jewellers ramped up purchases on fears that the government
might put curbs on imports after withdrawing higher-denomination
notes from circulation in its fight against black money.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1330 U.S. National activity index Oct
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael
Perry)