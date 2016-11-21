* Dollar pulls back after hitting highest since April 2003
* Biggest gold ETF saw holdings drop 19 T last week
* Lower prices tempt some physical buyers back to gold
(Updates prices)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Nov 21 Gold rose on Monday, rebounding
from 5-1/2 month lows as the dollar shed some of the hefty gains
made the previous week on bets that U.S. president-elect Donald
Trump's plans for fiscal stimulus would prove inflationary.
Those assumptions have driven Treasury yields higher,
denting interest in non-yielding bullion while boosting the U.S.
currency. But as the dollar took a breather on Monday, gold
clawed back some lost ground.
Lower prices are also tempting some consumers of physical
gold back to the market, dealers said.
Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,215.65 an ounce at
1255 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery
were up $7.00 an ounce at $1,215.70.
"At the moment we're seeing some consolidation after the big
move," ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele said. "You see the same
in euro/dollar. It got close to its previous low, and it ran out
of steam. We need some new drivers to push below that level."
"If we have another combination like we had over the last
few weeks -- higher equities, higher bond yields, higher dollar
-- (gold) will quickly go below $1,200."
The euro rose from an 11-month low against a broadly weaker
dollar on Monday after former French president Nicolas Sarkozy
was knocked out of the running for next year's presidential
elections.
Gold has fallen more than $120 from its post-U.S. election
peak on Nov. 9 as U.S. Treasury yields posted their biggest
two-week rise in more than five years and the dollar shot
higher.
Investors' appetite for gold showed signs of slackening.
Holdings of the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Shares, slid more than 19 tonnes last
week, its biggest weekly outflow in four months.
Speculators cut their net long position in COMEX gold for
the first time in four weeks in the week to Nov. 15, and also
reduced it in silver, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data showed on Friday.
However, gold premiums in India, the second largest consumer
of the precious metal, jumped to two-year highs last week as
jewellers ramped up purchases on fears the government might curb
imports after withdrawing higher-denomination notes from
circulation.
"Low prices have induced some interest in the physical
market," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.6
percent at $16.67 an ounce, while platinum was 0.6
percent higher at $926.24, and palladium was up 0.3
percent at $726.60 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)