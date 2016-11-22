Nov 22 Gold nudged higher early on Tuesday,
extending gains from the previous session, as the U.S. dollar
fell further after snapping a 10-day rising streak.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,217.70 an ounce
by 0036 GMT. In the previous session, the metal rose 0.4 percent
following three sessions of losses.
* U.S. gold futures rose about 0.7 percent at
$1,217.80 per ounce.
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, was down 0.3 percent at
100.720.
* The dollar dropped on Monday after rising for 10 straight
days as investors consolidated gains after the election of a
Republican president who is expected to adopt fiscal policies
that will lead to interest rate increases.
* U.S. stocks climbed on Monday to close at a record and
European equity markets also moved higher as a jump in oil
prices helped spur gains in the energy sector.
* The Federal Reserve's second-in-command was the latest to
wade into a post-election debate over what policies the new U.S.
government should pursue, saying on Monday spending and other
efforts to boost sluggish productivity could help reduce the
Fed's burden of supporting the economy.
* The European Central Bank needs to continue supporting the
euro zone economy with its ultra-loose policy, two of its top
officials said on Monday, cementing expectations for an
extension of the ECB's bond-buying scheme next month.
* Goldman Sachs downgraded its 3,6-month gold price outlook
to $1,200 per troy ounce on stronger cyclical outlook.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.71 percent to
908.77 tonnes on Monday from 915.29 tonnes on Friday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence flash Nov
1500 U.S. Existing home sales Oct
1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Nov
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin)