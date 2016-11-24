Nov 24 Gold held on to losses early Thursday
from the previous session, when it fell 2 percent, as the dollar
remained strong on expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate
hike in December.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,185.68 an
ounce by 0040 GMT. In the previous session, the metal fell 2
percent to touch a 9-1/2-month low of $1,181.45.
* U.S. gold futures fell 0.5 percent to $1,184 per
ounce.
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 101.780.
* New orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods rebounded
in October, driven by rising demand for machinery and a range of
other equipment, the latest indication of an acceleration in
economic growth early in the fourth quarter.
* Federal Reserve policymakers appeared confident on the eve
of the U.S. presidential election that the economy was
strengthening enough to warrant interest rate increases soon,
minutes from the Fed's Nov. 1-2 meeting showed.
* Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which
lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as
bullion while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
* Russia and Kazakhstan continued to boost their gold
reserves in October, data from the International Monetary Fund
showed on Wednesday.
* Zimbabwe's mining chamber said on Wednesday it expected
the government to further defer or scrap altogether a 15 percent
tax on raw platinum ore exports because mining companies had
made enough progress towards building smelters.
* Zimbabwe recorded a 14 percent rise in gold production and
a 20 percent rise in platinum output during the first nine
months of this year despite weak commodity prices and cash
shortages, the mining chamber said on Wednesday.
* Societe Generale on Wednesday lowered its gold forecasts
and expects the metal to average $1,300 per ounce in 2017,
$1,275 in 2018.
* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.47 percent to
891.57 tonnes on Wednesday from Tuesday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Detailed GDP Q3
0745 France Business climate Nov
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Nov
1200 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Dec
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Pullin)