* Spot gold off 9-1/2 month lows touched Wednesday
* SPDR gold holdings fall 1.47 pct Wednesday
* U.S. markets shut Thursday for Thanksgiving
By Sethuraman N R
Nov 24 Gold prices fell on Thursday as the
dollar strengthened on growing expectations of a Federal Reserve
rate hike in December following positive U.S. economic data.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,185.55 an ounce
by 0606 GMT. It dropped 2 percent in the previous session to
touch its lowest in 9-1/2 months at $1,181.45.
U.S. gold futures eased 0.3 percent to $1,185.60 per
ounce.
Fed policymakers appeared confident on the eve of the U.S.
presidential election that the economy was strengthening enough
to warrant interest rate increases soon, minutes from the Fed's
Nov. 1-2 meeting showed.
"There is a downtrend for gold prices due to interest rate
hike expectations," said Mark To, head of research at Hong
Kong's Wing Fung Financial Group. He added that he saw a "100
per cent" chance of a rate increase in December.
"Some of the largest ... investment figures have been
winding down their long positions in gold in the past quarter.
We are going to see many more followers. It is not a good idea
to trade for a rebound in prices," To said.
New orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods rebounded in
October, driven by rising demand for machinery and a range of
other equipment, the latest indication of an acceleration in
economic growth early in the fourth quarter.
Recent positive economic data has been pressuring gold
prices as investors raise bets on a U.S. interest rate hike that
would increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion, while boosting the dollar.
Investors are now pricing in a nearly 100 percent
probability of a December Fed rate increase, according to CME
FedWatch, and some investors expect more hikes in 2017 if
economic momentum is sustained.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was on Thursday near its highest
in 14 years, a level that it touched overnight.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.47 percent to 891.57
tonnes on Wednesday from Tuesday. Holdings have declined over 5
percent so far this month.
Gold prices have dropped nearly 12 percent from a high of
$1,337.40 per ounce, hit on Nov. 9, when Donald Trump was
announced U.S. president-elect.
"Since no one particularly anticipated the move post the
Trump win, the position cutting on the long-side has been swift
on the downside," said Amit Kumar Gupta, research head at Adroit
Financial Services, adding that the market has piled into the
U.S dollar and equities.
"Technically, $1,172 will act as support, below which the
down move could be aggressive."
Spot silver fell 0.6 percent to $16.26 an ounce.
Platinum dropped over 1.3 percent to $918.40, while
palladium edged up 0.2 percent to $734.40.
