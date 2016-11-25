* Spot gold to drop to $1,172/oz - Technicals
* Dollar at eight-month high against yen
* Platinum marks lowest since Feb. 8
(Updates prices)
By Apeksha Nair
Nov 25 Gold fell 1 percent to its lowest in
9-1/2 months in Asian trade on Friday, heading for a third
consecutive weekly decline, on expectations of a Federal Reserve
rate hike and as the dollar extended its bull run against the
yen.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,178.64 an ounce
by 0604 GMT. Earlier in the session, the metal dropped 1 percent
to mark its lowest since Feb. 8 at $1,171.21 per ounce.
U.S. gold futures fell about 1 percent to $1,177.9
per ounce, after dipping earlier to its lowest since Feb. 5 at
$1,170.30 per ounce.
The dollar rose to an eight-month high against the yen on
Friday as U.S. bond yields resumed their rise in Asia after the
Thanksgiving break shut markets in the United States.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield rose about
5 basis points to 2.405 percent from the previous close on
Wednesday.
"The dollar has been really strong this morning and is
pushing high. The Shanghai arbitrage is trading $25 dollar
premium, which seems to be suggesting that there is selling from
Asia rather than buying," an investment bank trader said.
Bullion shed over 8 percent so far this month and has lost
over $160 an ounce since the peak after the U.S. election on
Nov. 9, hurt by a strong dollar and surging Treasury yields as
investors bet on higher growth and inflation under U.S.
president-elect Trump.
The metal has also been pressured by talks of an almost
certain U.S. interest rate hike in December.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion,
while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
"The dollar is firm and triggering some selling (in gold).
There were some stops around $1,180 and they were all taken,"
said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in
Hong Kong.
"There has been some physical buying, but that is not so
strong and is not helping gold," Leung added.
Spot gold is expected to drop to $1,172 per ounce, as
the support at $1,184 does not look to hold, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Silver rose 0.55 percent to $16.34 an ounce. Platinum
slid 0.45 percent to $909.40, after having earlier hit
its lowest since Feb. 8 at $901.00.
Both metals were on track to post a third straight weekly
decline.
Palladium dropped 0.5 percent to $725.45.
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; additional reporting
by Nallur Sethuraman; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)