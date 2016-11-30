Nov 30 Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as
markets braced for the outcome of an OPEC meeting later in the
day, with members of the producer cartel trying to seal a deal
to boost oil markets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.16 percent at $1,190.26 an ounce
by 0051 GMT. It dipped 0.4 percent in the previous session.
* U.S. gold futures were up 0.12 percent at
$1,189.30 per ounce.
* The dollar moved sideways against the yen and euro early
on Wednesday, as traders focused on the oil producers meeting,
which could potentially churn financial markets and weigh on the
U.S. currency.
* The U.S. economy grew faster than initially estimated in
the third quarter, notching up its best performance in two
years, buoyed by strong consumer spending and a surge in soybean
exports.
* The case for raising U.S. interest rates has "clearly
strengthened" since early November, before Americans elected
Republican Donald Trump as president, Federal Reserve governor
Jerome Powell said on Tuesday in the latest signal that a policy
tightening is imminent.
* Nine regional Fed banks in October pushed for an increase
in the rate commercial banks are charged for emergency loans,
minutes from the Fed's Oct. 31 discount rate meeting showed on
Tuesday.
* The European Central Bank is ready to temporarily step up
purchases of Italian government bonds if the result of a crucial
referendum on Sunday sharply drives up borrowing costs for the
euro zone's largest debtor, central bank sources told Reuters.
* German inflation unexpectedly remained unchanged in
November, data showed on Tuesday, in a sign price pressures are
still weak in Europe's biggest economy, despite an economic
upturn spurred by the European Central Bank's ultra-loose
monetary policy.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Retail sales Oct
0855 Germany Unemployment rate Nov
1000 Euro zone Inflation Nov
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Nov
1330 U.S. Personal income Oct
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Nov
1500 U.S. Pending homes sales Oct
(Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)