Dec 15 Gold prices fell on Thursday to a new low
in more than 10 months as the dollar surged after the U.S.
central bank raised interest rates for the first time in a year
and signalled further rate hikes for 2017.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged 0.4 percent lower to $1,139.54 an
ounce by 0108 GMT. The bullion touched a new low of 1,134.71 an
ounce, its lowest since Feb. 3. The yellow metal fell over one
percent in the prior session.
* U.S. gold futures fell nearly 2 percent to
$1,141.80 per ounce. The prices fell to $1,136.4 an ounce
earlier in the session to their lowest since Feb. 1 and
registered their biggest percentage fall in one month.
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was up 0.7 percent at 102.490.
The dollar hovered near a 14-year peak against a basket of major
currencies on Thursday.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on
Wednesday and signalled a faster pace of increases in 2017 as
central bankers adapted to the incoming Trump administration's
promises of tax cuts, spending and deregulation.
* U.S. retail sales barely rose in November and industrial
production recorded its biggest drop in eight months, suggesting
some loss of momentum in economic growth in the fourth quarter.
* Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.80 percent to 849.44
tonnes on Wednesday.
* Human rights groups on Wednesday welcomed a decision by
Thailand to close the country's only active gold mine by the end
of the year as the mine's operator said it had laid off the
employees.
* The amount of gold dug up by people working informally in
Mali could soon rival official production thanks to demand from
domestic refineries, officials in the West African nation say.
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said on Wednesday it
had resumed concentrate shipments from its giant copper-gold Oyu
Tolgoi mine in Mongolia following talks with Chinese and
Mongolian authorities.
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)