Dec 21 Gold extended its losses on Wednesday
after dipping in the previous session, dragged down as the U.S.
dollar stayed near 14-year highs against a basket of currencies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,131.01 an
ounce by 0053 GMT. It fell 0.6 percent the day before.
* U.S. gold futures were also 0.1-percent lower, at
$1,133 per ounce.
* The U.S. dollar was encamped near 14-year peaks on
Wednesday as global yield spreads moved inexorably in its
favour, while a falling yen lifted Japanese shares to a one-year
top.
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, stood at 103.270, having touched
103.65 on Tuesday, its highest since December 2002.
* Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday offered
an upbeat view of the economy but sought to douse market talk
the central bank may soon consider raising interest rates.
* Russia's central bank, which is seeking to diversify its
reserves, posted a large monthly gain in its gold reserves for
the second consecutive month on Tuesday.
* India's gold imports from Switzerland hit their highest in
a year last month, data from the Swiss customs bureau showed on
Tuesday, making it the biggest destination for bullion exports
from the trading and refining hub.
* Great Panther Silver Ltd has entered into
agreement with units of Nyrstar N.V. to acquire the Coricancha
gold-silver-lead-zinc-copper mine and mill complex in Peru.
* New standards for the use of precious metals in Islamic
finance are encouraging the development of financial products
based on gold and silver, from futures contracts to a mobile
app.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence flash December
1500 U.S. Existing home sales November
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)