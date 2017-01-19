Jan 19 Gold prices on Thursday held on to their
losses from the previous session, when they fell 1 percent on a
strong dollar, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
advocated lifting U.S. interest rates gradually.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was largely flat at $1,203 per ounce by
0100 GMT. The bullion hit an eight-week high of $1,218.64 on
Tuesday, but fell 1 percent in the previous session as dollar
strengthened.
* U.S. gold futures were down 0.7 percent at
$1,203.50 per ounce.
* With the U.S. economy close to full employment and
inflation headed toward the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal, it
"makes sense" for the U.S. central bank to gradually lift
interest rates, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.
* The U.S. central bank should be able to raise rates "in a
gradual and patient manner," Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan
said on Wednesday.
* U.S. consumer prices increased in December as households
paid more for gasoline and rental accommodation, leading to the
largest year-on-year increase in 2-1/2 years and signaling that
inflation pressures could be building.
* With euro zone growth and inflation slowly picking up
pace, the European Central Bank is set to argue on Thursday that
its extra-easy policy stance is still needed to keep the
recovery on course.
* China's economy likely grew by a steady 6.7 percent in the
fourth quarter, the same pace as in the previous three quarters,
supported by higher government spending and record bank lending
that has stoked concerns about debt risks, according to a
Reuters poll of 62 economists.
* Japan's government could debate after April revising its
target of eliminating the primary budget deficit by 2021, two
government sources said, as infrastructure spending and a delay
in the sales tax hike make wiping out the deficit unlikely.
* The Philippines has cancelled the environmental permits of
six more companies, including four miners, Environment and
Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez said on Wednesday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Current account Nov
1245 European Central Bank policy meeting outcome
1330 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference
1330 U.S. Housing starts Dec
1330 U.S. Building permits Dec
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. Philly Fed business index Jan
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)