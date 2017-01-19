* Better than expected data boosts dollar, bond yields
* Gold fell 1.1 percent on Wednesday
* Market awaiting more clues on Trump policy
(Recasts, updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 19 Gold steadied on
Thursday, giving up earlier losses as the dollar and U.S. bond
yields pared gains, following earlier pressure from strong U.S.
economic data and support from Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen for higher U.S. interest rates.
Spot gold turned up 0.1 percent to $1,205.14 an ounce
by 2:58 p.m. EST (1958 GMT), having dropped by 1.1 percent in
the previous session, its biggest fall since Dec. 15.
U.S. gold futures settled down 0.9 percent at
$1,201.50.
Better than expected jobs and housing data reinforced the
view that the U.S. economy is sufficiently robust to warrant
rate rises, turning back recent falls for the dollar and pushing
10-year bond yields to their highest since Jan. 3.
A strong dollar makes gold more expensive for holders
of other currencies.
Higher interest rates also mean that bond prices fall and
yields rise, making such investments more attractive to those
looking for safe-haven assets. Although gold is such an asset,
it does not offer a yield to investors and costs money to store
and insure.
"It looks like the dollar's rise is back on," said Georgette
Boele at ABN AMRO. "If you have a higher dollar combined with
higher U.S. treasury yields, that's not a good combination for
gold prices."
Yellen will speak at 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT) on Thursday,
about the economic outlook and monetary policy.
Investors also were looking ahead to the inauguration on
Friday of President-elect Donald Trump, who has mixed promises
of tax cuts and infrastructure spending with protectionist
statements that have increased demand for gold as a safe haven.
Analysts said that gold's wobble could signal the end of a
rally that had lifted the metal by around 8 percent from a
mid-December low to an eight-week high of $1,218.64 on Tuesday.
"Although we expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike
interest rates twice this year, a more meaningful increase in
U.S. inflation should push real interest rates deeper into
negative territory," UBS Wealth Management Research said in a
note, adding its six-month forecast for gold prices is $1,300.
"Precious metals that are linked to industrial application
demand, like silver, platinum, and palladium, should outperform
gold."
In other precious metals, silver was 0.14 percent
lower at $16.99 an ounce, platinum eased by 0.6 percent
at $956 and palladium was up 0.09 percent at $749.
(Additional reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Evans and Bill Trott)