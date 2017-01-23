Jan 23 Gold prices rose on Monday on a weaker dollar and safe haven buying on uncertainties over U.S. policy after Donald Trump was sworn in as president last Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.5 percent, to $1,215.30 per ounce by 0051 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.9 percent at $1,215.10 by 0051 GMT. * The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.2 percent to 100.540. * Trump pledged to end the "American carnage" of social and economic woes in an inaugural address that was a populist and nationalist rallying cry, prompting investor concern about protectionist trade policies. * Gold shrugged off better-than-expected U.S. jobs, housing and factory data that reinforced the view that the U.S. economy is sufficiently robust to warrant interest rate rises. * Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said on Friday he expected three interest rate increases in 2017 if the labor market improves further and inflation moves to the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal. * A small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that U.S. President Trump's promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits. * Precious metal funds saw their biggest inflow in five months and bond funds notched a fourth consecutive gain over the last week, as investors continued to hedge "Trump trades" put on late last year that bet on stronger growth and rising inflation. * Fears of inflexibility and rising costs are sapping enthusiasm for the London Metal Exchange's new suite of gold contracts. * Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long position in COMEX gold contracts for the second straight week, in the week to Jan. 17, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday. * Gold demand slowed in India as buyers postponed purchases on expectation of a cut in import duty and after a rebound in prices, while it was tepid across other major trading centres in Asia. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.15 percent to 809.15 tonnes on Friday from 807.96 tonnes on Thursday. * Russia's central bank kept its gold reserves flat in December, the first month that has happened in nearly two years, its data showed on Friday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul)