* Spot gold hits best since Nov. 22
* Speculators raise gold longs for 2nd straight week
* Palladium hits highest since May 2015 in prev session
By Arpan Varghese
Jan 23 Gold prices rose on Monday to the highest
in two months as investors sought safer assets amid uncertainty
around the economic policies of new U.S. President Donald Trump
and as the dollar declined against other major currencies.
Spot gold rose 0.7 percent, to $1,217.81 per ounce by
0303 GMT. It earlier touched a high of $1,219.43, the most since
Nov. 22.
U.S. gold futures were up 1.1 percent, to $1,218.20
at 0303 GMT.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, fell for a second day by 0.4
percent to 100.310.
Donald Trump, who took power as the 45th president of the
United States on Friday, pledged to end the "American carnage"
of social and economic woes in an inaugural address that was a
populist and nationalist rallying cry, prompting investor
concern about protectionist trade policies.
With the lack of a clear policy direction from Trump, the
market movement is a sign that risk aversion is back on the
table, OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan said.
Data from U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
on Friday underscored investor's bullish gold views. The CFTC
reported that speculators raised their net long positions during
the week to Jan. 17 in COMEX gold contracts for the second
straight week.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said last week that precious
metal funds had their biggest inflow in five months, according
to data through to last Wednesday. Bond funds also notched a
fourth consecutive gain over the last week, as investors
continued to hedge against the so-called "Trump trades" put on
late last year that bet on stronger growth and rising inflation.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.2 percent to 809.15
tonnes on Friday from 807.96 tonnes on Thursday.
Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said
on Friday he expected three interest rate increases in 2017 if
the labour market improves further and inflation moves to the
Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal.
"Tone set by Trump will likely lead the markets to conclude
that Trump's legislative goals may now be harder to achieve as
there will not be much bipartisan goodwill or a honeymoon period
to work with," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.
"All this means is that investors could now start to
coalesce around the notion that the Fed will stay on hold for
longer than expected, which in turn should be constructive for
gold."
Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.8 percent to
$17.20.
Platinum rose 0.2 percent to $982.70. Palladium
rose 0.3 percent to $789.80. It hit a high of $792.90 in
the previous session, the most since May 2015.
