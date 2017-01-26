Jan 26 Gold prices held steady on Thursday after
falling to 1-1/2 week lows the day before, buoyed by a weaker
dollar amid uncertainty over U.S. economic and trade policy
under President Donald Trump.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold prices were firm at $1,201 per ounce at
0046 GMT. On Wednesday, they hit their lowest since Jan. 13 at
$1,192.74.
* U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 percent, also standing
at around $1,201 per ounce.
* The Dow closed atop the 20,000-mark for the first
time overnight, boosted by solid earnings.
* Asian stocks gained early on Thursday, lead by the Wall
Street Rally.
* However, the currency markets focused more on Trump's
trade protectionism and the negative impact it could have on the
dollar.
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, fell 0.2 percent to 99.846.
* European Central Bank researchers say monetary policy is
working with a longer-than-usual lag in the current economic
conditions, although the fundamental nature of inflation has not
changed.
* U.S. loan application activity for home purchases rose
last week to its highest since early June even as borrowing
costs increased for the first time in four weeks, according to
Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.63 percent to 799.07
tonnes on Wednesday from 804.11 tonnes on Tuesday.
* China's 2016 gold output rose 0.76 percent from the year
before to 453.49 tonnes, the China Gold Association said on
Wednesday.
* Kazakhstan continued to boost its gold reserves in
December, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on
Wednesday.
* Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp on Wednesday
estimated its gold production in 2016 fell 9.8 percent to 5.52
million ounces.
* Russian gold producer Polyus's parent company, Polyus Gold
International, plans to meet investors in Europe and the United
States from Jan. 27 to test market appetite for a possible
dollar-denominated Eurobond.
* India's drive to bring transparency to bullion trading,
along with the rise of branded gold jewellery, could help major
retailers raise their share of the world's second-biggest gold
market to 40 percent by 2020, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Feb
0930 Britain Preliminary GDP Q4
1330 U.S. Advance goods trade balance Dec
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. National activity index Dec
1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Jan
1500 U.S. Leading index Dec
1500 U.S. New home sales Dec
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)