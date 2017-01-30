* Investors turn to safe-haven gold on US policy uncertainty * Speculators lower net long position in gold futures, options * Palladium climbs from weakest in over 3 wks hit in prev session * Dollar index down 0.12 percent (Adds comment, updates prices) By Arpan Varghese Jan 30 Gold prices crawled higher on Monday on a weaker dollar and as uncertainty over U.S. policy under President Donald Trump stoked safe-haven demand, although gains were curbed with many in Asia on holiday for the Lunar New Year. Spot gold had edged up 0.1 percent to $1,191.98 per ounce by 0735 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.24 percent at $1,191.2. Trump's administration on Sunday tempered a key element of his move to ban entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries in the face of mounting criticism and protests in major American cities. Some of Trump's statements and a lack of detail on policy have led some investors to opt for gold, often seen as an alternative investment in times of geopolitical and financial uncertainty. "The executive order signed by Trump has raised the uncertainty even higher," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes. The upturn in safe-haven buying comes at a time when physical demand has been sapped due to the Lunar New Year holiday in Asia, Hynes added. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down 0.12 percent at 100.410. "USD flows will continue to dictate gold's direction leading into this week's (U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee) meeting, with broad support sitting toward $1,180, while resistance comes in at $1,200," MKS PAMP Group trader Sam Laughlin said in a note. The market for the precious metal has also been buoyed by sluggish U.S. economic data released on Friday. Economic growth in the country slowed sharply in the fourth quarter as a plunge in shipments of soybeans weighed on exports, the data showed. "That puts just enough doubt into the industry's mind about the timing of (U.S. interest) rate hikes," Hynes said. Meanwhile, holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD, remained unchanged on Thursday from Wednesday. Speculators crimped their net long position in gold futures and options, following two straight weeks of increases, data showed. They also raised their silver holdings to the highest since early November. Spot silver was up 0.23 percent at $17.16 per ounce. Platinum shed 0.14 percent to $980.75 per ounce, while palladium dropped 0.5 percent to $732.4 per ounce. Palladium touched its lowest since Jan. 4 at $708.97 an ounce in the previous session. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford)