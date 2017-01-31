Jan 31 Gold prices edged up on Tuesday on a weaker dollar and worries over U.S. policy under President Donald Trump, with focus shifting to this week's meeting of the Federal Reserve. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.17 percent to $1,197.03 per ounce by 0049 GMT. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.2 percent to $1,195.90. * The dollar wobbled early on Tuesday after tumbling overnight against the yen, which benefited from its safe-haven status as Trump's tough stance on immigration rattled investors and curbed risk appetite. * The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down 0.04 percent at 100.390 * Backlash built on Monday against Trump's travel and immigration restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations as opponents tried to throw up roadblocks, including more court challenges. * U.S. consumer spending accelerated in December as households bought motor vehicles and cold weather boosted demand for utilities amid a rise in wages, pointing to sustained domestic demand that could spur economic growth in early 2017, data showed. * The markets were turning their attention to a meeting of the U.S. Fed on Tuesday and Wednesday. The central bank has forecast three interest rate hikes this year. * The Bank of Japan is set to maintain its massive monetary stimulus on Tuesday and reassure markets any reversal of its ultra-loose policies is some time off, as recent global bond yield gains test its policy of controlling the yield curve. * Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as the stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action. * The euro zone economy has kicked off the year robustly, data from the Baltic to the Mediterranean showed on Monday, evidence for the European Central Bank that its massive cash stimulus is working but also posing questions about what comes next. DATA AHEAD (GMT) N/A Bank of Japan Rate Decision 0630 France GDP Preliminary Q4 1000 Euro Zone GDP Flash Prelim Q4 1000 Euro Zone Unemployment Rate Dec 1330 U.S. Employment Wages Q4 1355 U.S. Redbook weekly 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Jan 1500 U.S. Consumer Confidence Jan (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford)