Feb 22 Gold held firm on Wednesday after falling as much as 1 percent the session before, with investors waiting for minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting for clues on the timing of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,236 per ounce at 0054 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,237. * Data showed the U.S. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at 53.9 in February, down from 55.6 in January and expectations for 55.8. * Traders are focused on the release of minutes from the Fed's Jan. 30-Feb. 1 meeting, due on Wednesday at 1900 GMT. * San Francisco Fed President John Williams warned Tuesday that the global drop in interest rates since the financial crisis is likely to persist and will make it harder for central banks to keep world economies healthy. * Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker suggested he would support an interest rate increase at a mid-March policy meeting as long as inflation, output and other data until then continue to show the U.S. economy is growing. * Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on said the U.S. labour market has "more room to run", suggesting he does not believe the central bank should raise rates quickly to head off inflation. * Also on the radar is President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Feb. 28, which analysts and traders hope will offer details on infrastructure spending and tax cuts. * Bank of England Governor Mark Carney faced a challenge from lawmakers on Tuesday over the way the BoE changed one of its fundamental assumptions about Britain's economy, which helps it justify keeping interest rates at a record low. * The likelihood of more monetary stimulus in Japan is diminishing, according to a Reuters poll of economists. * Switzerland's gold exports hit a 10-month low in January, data from the Swiss customs bureau showed on Tuesday, as shipments to China and Hong Kong fell to their lowest since April. * AngloGold Ashanti lifted force majeure on its Ghanaian Obuasi mine on Tuesday after the removal of thousands of illegal miners, but said it was too early to determine the extent of damage to the loss-making, mothballed operation. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Jan 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Feb 0930 Britain GDP 2nd release Q4 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Jan 1900 Minutes of Federal Reserve's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford)