May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since March 21. * U.S. gold futures dropped 0.6 percent to $1,240.90 an ounce. * The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 99.315 on Thursday after firming 0.2 percent on Wednesday. * The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and downplayed weak first-quarter economic growth while emphasizing the strength of the labor market, in a sign it was still on track for two more rate rises this year. * U.S. companies hired workers at a slower but still-solid pace in April while the services sector grew more than expected, supporting the notion that economic expansion remains on track despite a weak first quarter, private reports released on Wednesday showed. * Investors are awaiting Friday's monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls report for greater signs of the Fed's likely rate hike trajectory through the end of the year. Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have added 185,000 jobs in April, up from 98,000 in March. * The Institute for Supply Management said its index of non-manufacturing activity (services) rose to 57.5 April from 55.2 in March, handily beating expectations of 55.8 from a Reuters poll of 64 economists. * The euro zone economy started the year with robust growth that outstripped that of the United States and set the stage for a strong 2017, preliminary estimates showed on Wednesday. * Peru's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in favor of a farmer who Newmont Mining Corp claimed had illegally occupied its land, dealing a blow to the U.S. miner's long-stalled efforts to build a $5 billion gold mine in the Andean country.