MELBOURNE, March 22 Spot gold steadied on
Tuesday after falling for three days, but looked at risk of
further weakness as the dollar edged up after a Federal Reserve
official speculated the next U.S. rate rise could come as soon
as April.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was trading up 0.1 percent at $1,244.3 an
ounce by 0059 GMT. Prices hit the weakest in three sessions at
$1,240.30 an ounce on Monday.
* U.S. gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,245.30 a tonne.
* The United States may be in line for an interest rate hike
as soon as April, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on
Monday, another sign that policymakers are comfortable allowing
U.S. monetary policy to diverge from other major economies.
* U.S. home resales fell sharply in February in a
potentially troubling sign for America's economy which has
otherwise looked resilient to the global economic slowdown.
* Mali has upgraded its estimated below-ground gold reserves
by a third to 800 tonnes, enough to maintain current levels of
output for the next 15 years, said the West African nation's
mines minister.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks wobbled on Tuesday as the hawkish comments
from Fed officials stoked uncertainty about policymakers'
intentions less than a week after Fed Chair Janet Yellen had set
out a more cautious path to rate increases this year.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0830 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Mar
0830 Germany Markit service flash PMI Mar
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Mar
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Mar
0900 Euro zone Markit service flash PMI Mar
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Mar
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index
