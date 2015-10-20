* Gold snaps three-day losing streak
* Recovery in euro ahead of ECB lifts prices
* GRAPHIC-2015 asset returns: link.reuters.com/dub25t
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Oct 20 Gold rose on Tuesday as solid
lending data helped the euro rebound against the dollar ahead of
a European Central Bank meeting this week, which is expected to
clarify the outlook for monetary policy.
The metal was also underpinned by expectations that the
Federal Reserve will push the first U.S. interest rate rise in
nearly a decade back to next year. An increase would raise the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.
Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,177.76 an ounce at
1408 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery
were up $5.10 an ounce at $1,177.90.
Gold touched a 3-1/2 month high last week on bets the
Federal Reserve would not raise U.S. rates amid concerns about
the global economy.
"The precious metal is moving higher as expectations are
that the Fed will not move the interest rate higher this year,"
Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade, said.
In the near term, gold was being influenced by fluctuations
in the dollar, in which it is priced. The U.S. currency fell 0.3
percent against the euro on Tuesday after quarterly lending data
from the ECB showed euro zone banks had loosened their lending
standards more than expected over the last few months.
The euro was also lifted by remarks from ECB Governing
Council member Christian Noyer late on Monday that no adjustment
was needed in the bank's quantitative easing programme. The ECB
started buying 60 billion euros ($68 billion) of assets a month
in March to stave off deflation.
The ECB governing council meets to discuss policy on
Thursday in Malta. Markets expect a dovish message from the
bank, highlighting a willingness to act to boost inflation, but
few if any concrete adjustments to its asset purchase programme.
Investor appetite for gold showed signs of sharpening on
Monday, as the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
New York-listed SPDR Gold Shares, reported a 3.6-tonne
rise in its holdings.
"What's changed between July and today is that a Fed hike
for 2015 has now been written off," ING analyst Hamza Khan said.
Switzerland's gold exports to China and Hong Kong combined
last month hit their highest in more than a year and a half,
data from the Swiss customs bureau showed, though exports to
India fell by two-thirds.
Confidence in the metal remains fragile, however. Delegates
to the London Bullion Market Association's annual gathering in
Vienna predicted on Tuesday gold prices will slip to $1,159.88
by October next year.
Silver was up 0.5 percent at $15.90 an ounce, while
platinum was up 0.9 percent at $1,018.50 an ounce and
palladium was up 1.9 percent at $695.22 an ounce.
($1 = 0.8790 euros)
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Dale Hudson and David Evans)