(Rewrites; adds NEW YORK to dateline, analyst comments)
By Barani Krishnan and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON Oct 20 Gold rose on Tuesday for
the first time in four sessions as the dollar slipped after
solid European lending data boosted the euro ahead of a central
bank meeting that could add to the European single currency's
appeal.
Technical buying also buoyed bullion in New York trade as it
settled above the $1,170-an-ounce support it initially strayed
under.
"The bears ... will now want to first and foremost see a
decisive break below the $1,170," Fawad Razaqzada, technical
analyst at forex.com, wrote in a market commentary.
But while gold was making upward progress, "bulls will need
to step up their game in order to push it through some strong
resistance areas that are either approaching or being tested,"
Razaqzada said, citing the recent 3-1/2 month high above $1,190.
Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,176.41 an ounce at
5:13 p.m. EDT (2113 GMT).
The front-month contract in U.S. gold futures,
December, settled up $4.70 an ounce at $1,177.50.
Quarterly lending data from the European Central Bank showed
euro zone banks loosened their lending standards more than
expected over the last few months despite recent global market
volatility. That lessened the need for the ECB to ramp up its 1
trillion euro asset purchase program when it meets on
Thursday.
The data added credibility to remarks from ECB Governing
Council member Christian Noyer late on Monday that no adjustment
was needed in the bank's quantitative easing programme. The ECB
started buying 60 billion euros ($68 billion) of assets a month
in March in an attempt to stave off deflation.
Gold was also supported on Tuesday by expectations that the
Federal Reserve will push the first U.S. interest rate rise in
nearly a decade back to next year. An increase would raise the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.
Investor appetite for gold also appeared to be rising. The
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New
York-listed SPDR Gold Shares, reported a 3.6-tonne climb
in its holdings.
Swiss gold exports to China and Hong Kong combined last
month was at their highest in more than a year and a half.
Still, delegates to the London Bullion Market Association's
annual gathering in Vienna predicted a price drop to $1,159.88
by October next year.
Silver was up 0.4 percent at $15.89 an ounce.
Platinum was up 0.6 percent at $1,015.24 an ounce and
palladium was up 1.3 percent at $691.50.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Dale Hudson, David Evans and Bill Rigby)