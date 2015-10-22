* Dollar rallies on dovish ECB euro comments, better U.S. data

* Goldman Sachs maintains weaker gold price outlook (New throughout with settlement prices in U.S. session and Goldman Sachs comments; adds byline and NEW YORK to dateline)

By Barani Krishnan and Mariana Ionova

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 22 Gold prices fell for a second straight day on Thursday, hitting a nine-day low, pressured by a strong dollar and uncertainty over the timing of a U.S. rate hike.

Short-covering helped the precious metal settle off the day's lows, although traders and analysts remained cautious about U.S. monetary policy in the coming weeks.

"Indeed, notwithstanding the fact that the 'new normal' equilibrium in interest rates remains uncertain, a plausible range of scenarios all imply lower gold prices," Goldman Sachs said in a research note circulated to media on Thursday.

The Wall Street bank maintained its 3/6/12-month forecasts for gold at $1,100, $1,050, and $1,000 an ounce respectively.

The spot price of gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,165.05 an ounce by 2039 GMT, after touching a new low since Oct. 13 at $1,162.50. It fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday.

U.S. gold for December delivery, the most-active gold futures contract, settled down $1 at $1,166.10.

The dollar surged as a dovish European Central Bank sent the euro tumbling.

Better-than-expected U.S. jobless claims also revived hopes that the Federal Reserve may raise rates before the year ends.

"The figures out of the U.S. were not bad at all," said Afshin Nabavi, head of trading at MKS in London, said, referring to the jobless claims. "Because of that, I think a lot of people must have gone intraday short."

Gold fell to 5-1/2 year lows earlier this year on expectations that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates this year, potentially lifting the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Silver was up 0.7 percent at $15.79 an ounce after data showing China imported 338 tonnes of silver in September, up 39 percent year-on-year. China's silver imports in the first nine months rose 21.6 percent from the same period last year.

Platinum rose 0.6 percent to $1,005.75 an ounce. Palladium also gained 1.6 percent to $682.97 per ounce. (Reporting by Mariana Ionova; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, David Evans and Marguerita Choy)