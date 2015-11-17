MELBOURNE Nov 17 Gold held steady on Tuesday as lingering caution in the aftermath of the Paris attacks offset the impact of a firmer U.S. dollar, which rose on prospects of a December rate rise.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged up $1.15 or 0.1 percent to $1,083.50 an ounce by 0055 GMT.

* U.S. gold was also up 0.1 percent at $1,083.71.

* French President Francois Hollande called on the United States and Russia on Monday to join a global coalition to destroy Islamic State following the attacks across Paris, and announced a wave of measures to combat terrorism in France.

* The leaders of the world's largest economies stuck to a goal of lifting their collective output by an extra 2 percent by 2018, even though growth remains uneven and weaker than expected globally, they said in a statement on Monday.

* The dollar rose sharply on Monday, as markets were unshaken by the weekend attacks in Paris, and investors continue to expect an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

* Euro zone inflation was revised up to 0.1 percent in October, the EU's statistics agency said on Monday, pushed into positive territory by price increases for fruit and vegetables.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks gained early on Tuesday, taking heart after seeing Wall Street take the attacks in Paris in stride and surge overnight, while expectations for a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December kept the dollar on a bullish footing.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Nov

1330 U.S. Consumer prices Oct

1415 U.S. Industrial output Oct

1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Nov

