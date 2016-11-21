* Dollar pulls back after hitting highest since April 2003
* Biggest gold ETF saw holdings drop 19 T last week
* Lower prices tempt some physical buyers back to gold
* Coming up: U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday
(Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 21 Gold rebounded on Monday
from 5-1/2 month lows as the dollar shed some of the hefty gains
made the previous week on bets that U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump's plans for fiscal stimulus would prove inflation.
Those assumptions have driven Treasury yields higher,
denting interest in non-yielding bullion while boosting the U.S.
currency. But as the dollar took a breather on Monday,
after climbing for 10 straight sessions against a basket of
major currencies, gold clawed back some lost ground.
Lower prices are also tempting some consumers of physical
gold back to the market, dealers said.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,212 an ounce by
2:59 p.m. EST (1959 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
December delivery settled up 0.09 percent at $1,209.80.
"I think there's probably a re-evaluation of the pro-risk
mentality that we've seen over the last couple of weeks. Very
little has actually changed," Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler
said."
"The bounce that we're seeing (in gold) is probably on the
back of the market moving on, to a degree."
The euro rose from an 11-month low against a broadly weaker
dollar, with political developments seen easing uncertainty
surrounding next year's German and French elections.
Gold has fallen more than $120 from its post-U.S. election
peak on Nov. 9 as U.S. Treasury yields posted their biggest
two-week rise in more than five years and the dollar shot
higher.
Investors' appetite for gold showed signs of slackening.
Last week, holdings of the world's biggest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Shares, saw its biggest
weekly outflow in four months.
"ETF investors... are continuing to withdraw capital on a
massive scale," Commerzbank said in a note. "On Friday, there
were renewed outflows of eight tons, and of nearly 71 tons in
the last seven days of trading. That is the most pronounced
outflow since July 2013."
Meanwhile in India, the second largest consumer of the
precious metal, gold premiums jumped to two-year highs last week
as jewelers ramped up purchases on fears the government might
curb imports after withdrawing higher-denomination notes from
circulation.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.2
percent at $16.55 an ounce, helping to lift the gold/silver
ratio to 73, the highest since late-June.
"That's what boosted gold; you're buying gold and selling
silver," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker for
RJO Futures in Chicago.
Platinum was 1.6 percent higher at $93.10 and
palladium was up 0.3 percent at $726.78.
(Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; editing by
David Clarke and Chizu Nomiyama)