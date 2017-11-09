Gold holds steady at near three-week high as dollar firms

(Reuters) - Gold held steady early on Thursday after marking a near three-week high in the previous session as the dollar firmed, while palladium remained close to an over 16-year peak touched on Wednesday.

A 500 gram gold bar is seen at the Kazakhstan's National Bank vault in Almaty, Kazakhstan September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mariya Gordeyeva

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was nearly unchanged at $1,280.81 per ounce at 0101 GMT. On Wednesday, it rose 0.4 percent and touched its highest since Oct. 20 at $1,287.13 an ounce.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 for December delivery dipped 0.2 percent to $1,281.40.

* Palladium XPD= gained 0.1 percent to $1,014.25 an ounce. It touched its highest since 2001 at $1,019 on Wednesday.

* The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.1 pct. [USD/]

* Asia stocks hovered near a decade high on Thursday following another record-breaking day on Wall Street. [MKTS/GLOB]

* A Senate tax-cut bill, differing from one in the House of Representatives, was expected to be unveiled on Thursday, complicating a Republican push to overhaul the federal tax code.

* North Korea and trade will likely top the agenda when U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping sit down for formal talks on Thursday, a day after Trump warned Pyongyang of the grave danger of developing nuclear weapons.

* The IMF on Wednesday urged Japan to maintain its massive monetary stimulus to boost consumer prices, a view echoed by a central bank board member, reinforcing expectations policy will remain accommodative.

* The Bank of Japan’s nine-member board debated calls from one of its policymakers to target the longer end of the yield curve at a rate review in October, a summary of their opinions showed on Thursday, with several stressing that the current stimulus was sufficient.

* India’s gold imports in the last quarter of 2017 could drop by a fourth from a year ago due to weak demand during key festivals and as investors seek better returns from riskier assets such as equities, industry officials and analysts said.

* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell for the fifth straight day on Wednesday by 0.14 percent to 843.09 tonnes. [GOL/ETF]

DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)

0130 China Consumer prices Oct

0130 China Producer prices Oct

0700 Germany Trade data Sep

1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1500 U.S. Wholesale sales Sep