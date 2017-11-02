Gold prices up; focus on pick for U.S. Fed chair

(Reuters) - Gold prices held onto gains early on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, and as investors awaited an announcement on a new chair for the central bank later in the day.

Gold bars are displayed at a gold jewellery shop in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.3 percent to $1,277.76 per ounce at 0047 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 for December delivery edged up 0.1 percent to $1,278.60.

* The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.2 percent to 94.645. [USD/]

* The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and pointed to solid U.S. economic growth and a strengthening labour market while playing down the impact of recent hurricanes, a sign it is on track to lift borrowing costs again in December.

* Asian shares advanced after the Fed expressed optimism about the economy, virtually cementing the case for a year-end rate hike as investors awaited the formal nomination of the next head of the central bank. [MKTS/GLOB]

* U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate current Fed Governor Jerome Powell as the next chair of the U.S. central bank, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Rising expectations that President Trump will tap Powell, who is seen as more dovish on interest rates, have pressured U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar this week.

* The U.S. economy unexpectedly maintained a brisk pace of growth in the third quarter as an increase in inventory investment and a smaller trade deficit offset a hurricane-related slowdown in consumer spending and a decline in construction.

* Traders also awaited Donald Trump’s tax plan, which Republicans plan to release Thursday morning.

* Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.14 percent to 849.59 tonnes on Wednesday. [GOL/ETF]

* The Perth Mint’s sales of gold products fell 3.87 percent in October from a month earlier, while silver sales rose about 43 percent, the mint said in a blog post on its website on Wednesday.

* South African precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater SGLJ.J confirmed on Wednesday that it had laid off more than 2,000 gold miners as it shuts its loss-making Cooke shafts where illegal mining syndicates have plagued its operations.