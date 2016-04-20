(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/1WdLqSU
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/1WdLYbu
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/1WdNbPS
* Chart 4: tmsnrt.rs/1WdOBtV
* Chart 5: tmsnrt.rs/1Sij19m
* Chart 6: tmsnrt.rs/1WdP27i
By John Kemp
LONDON, April 20 Global refining margins have
improved significantly in recent weeks which should support
strong demand for crude and lend some strength to both spot
prices and spreads in the short term.
While diesel markets remain oversupplied and margins poor,
gasoline consumption is booming and margins have improved
sharply, improving economics for many refineries.
There is no straightforward way to estimate the
profitability of turning crude into products in real time since
every refinery processes a different slate of crudes and
produces a different slate of products.
Even for the same refinery, crude and product slates can
vary significantly over short periods as the refinery's planning
department takes advantage of short-term opportunities in the
market place.
But the multitude of indicators on refinery margins all
point to an improvement in the United States and globally since
the lows hit in February, which is helping support crude oil
prices.
CRACKING SPREADS
The most generic refining indicators compare the cost of
acquiring a benchmark crude and processing it into major
products such as gasoline and diesel.
The 3-2-1 crack spread compares the acquisition cost of
three barrels of crude with the selling price of two barrels of
gasoline and one barrel of diesel.
Other popular indicators are the 5-3-2 crack (five barrels
of crude, three barrels of gasoline and two barrels of diesel)
and the 2-1-1 crack (two crude, one gasoline and one diesel).
The 3-2-1 crack has improved from a low of around $12 per
barrel in early February to around $18 so far in April, based on
futures prices for U.S. light sweet crude, gasoline and diesel.
There have been broadly comparable improvements in the 5-3-2
and 2-1-1 crack spreads over the same period (tmsnrt.rs/1WdLqSU).
While refining margins for making diesel and other
distillates have continued to deteriorate this has been more
than offset by a sharp improvement in gasoline prices and
margins (tmsnrt.rs/1WdLYbu).
REFINING INDICATORS
Generic crack spreads do not capture all the complexity of
turning crude into fuels, lubricants, asphalt and petrochemical
feedstocks.
But many refining companies publish their own indicators for
refineries in their portfolio and they all show margins
improving significantly from the lows in February.
Indicators published by the refiners capture much more of
the complexity in the refining process though still not all of
it.
Valero, the largest independent refiner in the United
States, reports indicative margins for its refineries across
North America, which is a good proxy for the health of the U.S.
and Canadian refining sector.
Valero's indicator for refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast
has improved from just $11.50 in February to over $17 so far in
April.
Valero's Midcontinent indicator is up from less than $8 in
February to more than $11 in March and April ("Key Market
Prices", Valero Corp, weekly update).
The indicator for Atlantic Coast refineries is up from $9 to
$14 while the indicator for the West Coast has risen from $11 to
almost $20.
While Valero's indicators are restricted to North America,
BP publishes an aggregate indicator for the refineries in its
global portfolio across North America, Europe and Asia.
BP's Global Refining Marker Margin has improved from a
recent low of $10.50 in the first quarter to $12.80 so far in
the second quarter ("Trading conditions update", BP, April 13).
BP's global marker has almost doubled from a low of less
than $7 per barrel in early February to more than $13 in the
second week of April (tmsnrt.rs/1WdNbPS).
GASOLINE DEMAND
Refining markers published by BP and Valero as well as the
generic crack spreads calculated from futures prices are all for
the gross margin obtained from turning crude into products.
They do not take into account refineries' operating costs
(for gas, power, water, hydrogen and catalysts) or capital costs
(including depreciation).
But they are meant to provide a signal about the
"directional impact" of changes in the trading environment on
refiners' profitability, according to BP.
Current refining margins are not high but have moved off
their recent lows and look reasonably healthy from a longer term
perspective (tmsnrt.rs/1WdOBtV).
Refiners' input costs are also moderate at the moment (and
substantially lower than a few years ago owing to reductions in
the cost of utilities and platinum catalysts).
Refiners are currently making enough money from producing
gasoline to cover the costs incurred in producing not-very
profitable distillate.
So they have every incentive to process as much crude as
possible, which is helping keep oil prices and spreads firm.
The strengthening of cracking margins since February has
coincided with rising spot crude prices as well as tightening
time spreads (tmsnrt.rs/1Sij19m) especially for Brent
(tmsnrt.rs/1WdP27i).
A consistent picture emerges in which oil prices have been
lifted since February by strong demand for gasoline as well as
declining non-OPEC crude production and an influx of speculative
interest from hedge funds.
Some commentators have suggested the rally in oil prices
since early February is entirely due to the activity of hedge
funds, but the simultaneous rise in global refining margins
suggests it has a fundamental component too.
