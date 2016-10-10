* Weakest quarter since 2013
* European offshore wind financing slows
* Project financing in China and Japan falls
LONDON, Oct 10 Global clean energy investment
fell to its lowest quarterly level since 2013 between July and
September due to a lull in offshore wind financing in Europe and
a slowdown in project financing in China and Japan, research
showed on Monday.
Investment in renewable energy and smart energy technologies
totalled $42.2 billion in the third quarter, down 31 percent
from the previous quarter and down 43 percent from the third
quarter of 2015, a report by Bloomberg New Energy Finance said.
Asset finance of utility-scale renewable energy projects
fell 49 percent year-on-year to $28.8 billion in the third
quarter.
"These numbers are worryingly low even compared to the
subdued trend we saw in Q1 and Q2," Michael Liebreich, chairman
of the advisory board of Bloomberg New Energy Finance, said in a
statement.
Chinese investment fell by 51 percent compared with the
third quarter last year to $14.4 billion and Japan's investment
was 56 percent lower at $3.5 billion.
In many countries, electricity demand growth is also lower
than government forecasts.
"My view is that the Q3 figures are somewhere between a
'flash crash' blip and a 'new normal'," Liebreich said.
If more transactions emerge, Q3 figures could be revised
upwards, but with Q1 and Q2 data down an average 23 percent from
the equivalent quarters last year, clean energy investment this
year could end up well below last year's record of $348.5
billion.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark Potter)