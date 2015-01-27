LONDON, Jan 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new
generation of solar panels made from a mineral called perovskite
has the potential to convert solar energy into household
electricity more cheaply than ever before, according to a study
from Briain's Exeter University.
Super-thin, custom-coloured panels attached to a building's
windows may become a "holy grail" for India and African
countries, Senthilarasu Sundaram, one of the authors of the
study, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"In those countries these types of material will be like a
holy grail: they can both shade windows ... and at the same time
produce electricity," he said.
With a thickness measured in billionths of a metre, solar
panels made of perovskite will be more than 40 percent cheaper
and 50 percent more efficient than those commercially produced
today, Sundaram said.
Unlike other solar panels, those made of perovskite can
absorb most of the solar spectrum and work in various
atmospheric conditions, rather than only in direct sunlight.
"This type of material for solar cells works in diffused
conditions much, much better than the other types of solar
cells," said Sundaram. "It won't be 100 percent, but it will be
much more than what we have now."
Researchers have already tested the material in the
Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
Current commercial products used to generate solar power,
such as silicon or thin-film based technologies, are expensive
because they are processed using vacuum-based techniques, the
Exeter study said.
The production process for perovskite panels is very
straightforward, but researchers still have to test the material
under different conditions to better understand its properties,
before companies embark on industrial-scale production, it said.
The photovoltaic (PV) energy market has been growing because
of government targets for renewable energy production and CO2
emission controls, and the International Energy Agency has said
that solar energy could be the world's biggest source of
electricity by 2050. [ID: nL6N0RU2DI]
Sundaram said perovskite could also be used to power mobile
gadgets like laptops and tablets.
First found in 1839 in the Ural Mountains, perovskite is
named after Russian mineralogist Lev Perovski.
(Reporting By Magdalena Mis; Editing by Tim Pearce)