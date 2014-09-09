* CMA CGM partners with China's CSCL, Gulf-based UASC
* Container shipping firms to share routes, ships
* CMA CGM reacts to failed project with Maersk, MSC
(Recasts with detail, comments from CMA CGM vice chairman)
By Gus Trompiz and Jonathan Saul
PARIS/LONDON, Sept 9 French container shipping
group CMA CGM has sealed an alliance with two rivals
after a failed attempt to partner with bigger peers Maersk
and Switzerland's MSC, vetoed by China earlier this
year due to competition concerns.
CMA CGM said on Tuesday it had agreed a route-sharing
alliance with China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd (CSCL)
and United Arab Shipping Co (UASC) to be known as
Ocean Three in a bid to save costs on key container routes.
The shipping industry has been battling overcapacity linked
to a glut of new vessels ordered during a boom period before the
global financial crisis of 2007-2009, forcing operators to look
for ways of becoming more efficient.
CMA CGM said the new alliance would cover routes between
Asia and Europe, as well as Asia and North America.
It had planned a service-sharing alliance with Maersk Line
and Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC), but that collapsed in June
following opposition from China's anti-trust authorities.
CMA CGM's new three-way deal would not need regulatory
approval from China or the European Union as the partners would
have less than 30 percent market share on Asia-Europe and
Asia-Pacific routes, Vice Chairman Rodolphe Saade told Reuters.
However, it would need approval from the U.S. Federal
Maritime Commission.
"It is going to be possible to implement the agreement very
swiftly, with a launch planned for week 49, or early December,"
Saade said by telephone.
The alliance would have 20 percent market share for
Asia-Europe trade and about 14 percent on Asia-Pacific routes,
he said.
It will be competing against a two-way partnership that
Maersk and MSC plan to launch early next year following the
failure of the project with CMA CGM.
Maersk said in July its partnership with MSC would have a
market share below 30 percent in routes between Asia and Europe.
FILLING BIG SHIPS
Like other alliances, the Ocean Three tie-up will aim to
better fill larger ships and offer customers more frequent
services to a wider range of port destinations.
"While the CMA CGM/UASC/CSCL setup is not necessarily a love
relationship, that does not mean that the new alliance won't
work well," Jan Tiedemann, a shipping analyst with consultancy
Alphaliner, said.
"The three carriers could work together well, provided they
find a way to manage and streamline day-to-day vessel and
terminal operations," Tiedemann said.
The alliance will bring together 132 ships to serve
Asia-Europe, Asia-Mediterranean, Transpacific and Asia-United
States East Coast trade routes, and will combine vessel-sharing,
slot-exchange and slot-charter agreements, CMA CGM said.
The French firm, which is owned by founder Jacques Saade and
his family, is the world's third-largest container shipping firm
by containers carried and fleet size, behind Maersk and MSC.
CMA CGM expects to generate significant savings from the
alliance and above those it projected from the deal with Maersk
and MSC, Rodolphe Saade said, declining to give any numbers.
Ocean Three would notably deploy large ships on the busy
Asia-Europe route, while also giving priority to the partners'
own port terminals, boosting traffic for CMA CGM's Terminal Link
subsidiary, he added.
With freight rates still struggling to rebound, companies
are betting on vessel-sharing to help reduce operating costs.
"For the big carriers ... it is almost not an option not to
be in alliance ... as there is market consolidation going on,"
Tiedemann added.
Hapag-Lloyd and Compania SudAmericana de Vapores
have agreed to form the world's fourth-largest
container shipping group, a deal that sources said last week
should win conditional approval from the European Union.
The creation of Ocean Three means all major Asia-Europe
shipping firms are now part of vessel-sharing deals, potentially
encouraging similar moves in other parts of the world, CMA CGM's
Saade said.
"I think this phenomenon (of alliances) is going to grow.
People talk a lot about east-west but we also have partnerships
on north-south routes even if it's not yet on the same scale,"
Saade added.
(Editing by Andrew Callus, David Holmes and Mark Potter)