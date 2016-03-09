* Rabobank puts Brazil coffee crop at 51.8 million bags
* Rains in Brazil could slow early cane crush
By Nigel Hunt
LONDON, March 9 Arabica coffee futures edged up
to a one-month high on Wednesday boosted by technically-driven
buying in thin conditions but then fell back to little changed
levels.
Dealers said the recent upward move had been driven partly
by a strengthening in the currency of top producer Brazil
but the market needed some significant bullish news on crops if
the run-up were to really gather momentum.
"I don't' think there is any shortage of coffee. We haven't
got that one story that everyone is looking for," one London
dealer said.
May arabica coffee was up a marginal 0.05 cents, or
0.04 percent, at $1.2175 per lb at 1215 GMT after earlier
climbing to a one-month high of $1.2240.
Dealers said there would be an increasing focus in coming
weeks on the crop in Brazil with production expected to rise
overall but a poor conillon, or robusta, crop anticipated.
Brazilian coffee output for 2016/17 is forecast at 51.8
million bags, up 2.6 million year-on-year but below market
expectations, Rabobank said on Wednesday after conducting a crop
survey.
May robusta coffee was off $1 or 0.1 percent at
$1,407 per tonne.
"It was encouraging that we managed to close above $1,400
last night but there hasn't been any follow through (buying),"
one dealer said.
Raw sugar futures were slightly higher boosted partly by
concerns that wet weather in top producer Brazil could slow
early crushings.
"Weather forecasters expect the next week or so to be
unseasonably wet in much of the region. Should these wetter
conditions persist there can be delays to the start of the
harvest and crush," analyst Tobin Gorey of Commonwealth Bank of
Australia said.
Gorey said, however, the impact on sugar supplies would be
limited as the early cane crush generally focussed on ethanol
rather than sugar production.
May raw sugar was up 0.05 cents, or 0.3 percent, at
14.91 cents a lb after earlier equalling last week's peak of
14.93 cents which was the highest level for the contract this
calendar year.
Dealers said there was significant resistance around 15
cents a lb on the May contract.
Cocoa futures were little changed as the market waited to
see the extent to which recent rains may help West African
mid-crop recover after earlier hot, dry conditions.
May New York cocoa was unchanged at $2,970 per tonne
while May London cocoa was off 4 pounds or 0.2 percent
at 2,188 pounds a tonne.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)