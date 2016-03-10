* Firm real underpins sugar, coffee
* Cocoa trade tracks I.Coast weather before mid crop
By David Brough
LONDON, March 10 Cocoa on ICE edged up to the
highest in more than two months on Thursday, underpinned by
concerns the West African mid-crop could be smaller than last
year, while raw sugar hovered near a seven-week high.
Coffee futures were little changed near multi-week highs,
with arabicas supported by a firm Brazilian real currency.
Cocoa dealers said there remained considerable uncertainty
over the crop outlook in West Africa, after a spell of hot, dry
weather damaged prospects for production.
"All eyes will be on rains in West Africa in the next couple
of weeks," a senior London-based cocoa futures broker said.
"If rains return, we might have another dip in the market."
May London cocoa was up 10 pounds, or 0.45 percent,
at 2,231 pounds a tonne, after touching 2,237, the highest since
Jan. 4 for the second position.
New York May cocoa was up $10, or 0.3 percent, at
$3,032 per tonne, after rising to $3,048, the highest on a
continuation chart since Jan. 6.
Raw sugar futures were little changed, supported by a firm
Brazilian currency, with strong resistance seen at 15
cents a lb.
May raw sugar was up 0.04 cent, or 0.3 percent, at
14.67 cents per lb.
May white sugar was unchanged at $422.70 per tonne,
having risen on Wednesday to $429.20, the highest since late
January for the spot contract.
Arabica coffee futures traded near a one-month high after
Rabobank forecast Brazil's 2016/17 crop at 51.8 million bags,
below market expectations, after conducting its own crop survey
and seeing the drought's impact on robusta.
"The low robusta estimate is due to a very severe drought in
Espírito Santo and irrigation restrictions, together with a
severe cochonilha da roseta (mealybug) infestation," Rabobank
said.
May arabica coffee was down 0.2 cent, or 0.2 percent,
at $1.2215 per lb, having climbed on Wednesday to $1.229, the
highest since Feb. 5.
May robusta coffee was down $5, or 0.4 percent, at
$1,415 per tonne.
(Editing by Mark Potter)