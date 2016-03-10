* Firm real underpins sugar, coffee

* Cocoa trade tracks I.Coast weather before mid crop

By David Brough

LONDON, March 10 Cocoa on ICE edged up to the highest in more than two months on Thursday, underpinned by concerns the West African mid-crop could be smaller than last year, while raw sugar hovered near a seven-week high.

Coffee futures were little changed near multi-week highs, with arabicas supported by a firm Brazilian real currency.

Cocoa dealers said there remained considerable uncertainty over the crop outlook in West Africa, after a spell of hot, dry weather damaged prospects for production.

"All eyes will be on rains in West Africa in the next couple of weeks," a senior London-based cocoa futures broker said.

"If rains return, we might have another dip in the market."

May London cocoa was up 10 pounds, or 0.45 percent, at 2,231 pounds a tonne, after touching 2,237, the highest since Jan. 4 for the second position.

New York May cocoa was up $10, or 0.3 percent, at $3,032 per tonne, after rising to $3,048, the highest on a continuation chart since Jan. 6.

Raw sugar futures were little changed, supported by a firm Brazilian currency, with strong resistance seen at 15 cents a lb.

May raw sugar was up 0.04 cent, or 0.3 percent, at 14.67 cents per lb.

May white sugar was unchanged at $422.70 per tonne, having risen on Wednesday to $429.20, the highest since late January for the spot contract.

Arabica coffee futures traded near a one-month high after Rabobank forecast Brazil's 2016/17 crop at 51.8 million bags, below market expectations, after conducting its own crop survey and seeing the drought's impact on robusta.

"The low robusta estimate is due to a very severe drought in Espírito Santo and irrigation restrictions, together with a severe cochonilha da roseta (mealybug) infestation," Rabobank said.

May arabica coffee was down 0.2 cent, or 0.2 percent, at $1.2215 per lb, having climbed on Wednesday to $1.229, the highest since Feb. 5.

May robusta coffee was down $5, or 0.4 percent, at $1,415 per tonne. (Editing by Mark Potter)