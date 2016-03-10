* Cocoa trade tracks I.Coast weather before mid crop
* Platts sees 2016/17 c/s Brazil sugar output 35.1 mln T
By Marcy Nicholson and David Brough
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 10 Cocoa futures on ICE
extended gains to their highest level in more than two months on
Thursday, supported by supply concerns that the West African
mid-crop could be smaller than last year, while spot raw sugar
neared a seven-week high.
Coffee futures fell in rangebound dealings as the market
awaited new fundamentals to provide direction, trader said.
Cocoa dealers said there remained considerable uncertainty
over the crop outlook in West Africa, despite recent rains,
after a spell of hot, dry weather damaged prospects for
production.
"All eyes will be on rains in West Africa in the next couple
of weeks," a senior London-based cocoa futures broker said.
"If rains return, we might have another dip in the market."
May London cocoa finished up 17 pounds, or 0.8
percent, at 2,238 pounds a tonne, after touching 2,243, the
highest since Jan. 4 for the second position.
New York May cocoa settled up $40, or 1.3 percent, at
$3,062 per tonne, after rising to $3,068, the highest on a
continuation chart since Jan. 5.
Sugar prices were also strong, supported by the firm
Brazilian real, though the raws still faced strong
resistance at 15 cents per lb, traders said.
May raw sugar settled up 0.19 cent, or 1.3 percent,
at 14.82 cents per lb.
May white sugar settled up $4.10, or 1 percent, at
$426.80 per tonne, having risen on Wednesday to $429.20, the
highest since late January for the spot contract.
In a webinar on Thursday, Platts Kingsman forecast a cane
crush in center-south Brazil of 620 million tonnes in 2016-17,
up from 599.5 million in 2015-16.
Platts Kingsman predicted sugar output in center-south
Brazil of 35.1 million tonnes in 2016-17, up 2.1 million from
the previous April/March crop year.
Arabica coffee futures matched Wednesday's session high,
which was the highest in a month, after Rabobank forecast
Brazil's next crop will be below market expectations.
May arabica coffee settled down 0.2 cent, or 0.2
percent, at $1.2215 per lb, after rising to $1.229.
"All the excitement today is the currencies following the
ECB's expansion of stimulus," said one U.S. trader, referring to
the European Central Bank's announcement that more interest rate
cuts were not expected.
The U.S. dollar had a volatile session, moving widely
in both directions against a basket of major currencies.
May robusta coffee settled down $18, or 1.3 percent,
at $1,402 per tonne.
