* Brazilian real strength buoys sugar, arabica

* Ivory Coast attack underpins cocoa

By David Brough

LONDON, March 14 Raw sugar on ICE firmed to trade close to its highest level this year on Monday, supported by a stronger Brazilian currency and expectations of tight supplies, while arabica coffee dipped but remained near a five-week peak.

Cocoa steadied, underpinned by a deadly attack in Ivory Coast, the world's top producer, on Sunday.

Raw sugar futures were lifted by the firming real and prospects for a deeper global deficit than had been initially forecast.

"The strength in the real has provided additional support for the No. 11 (raws market)," said Tracey Allen, a senior commodity analyst with Rabobank.

Rabobank revised its 2015/16 global sugar deficit forecast to 6.8 million tonnes from its previous forecast for a deficit of 4.7 million tonnes.

The upward revision was due to lower than expected output in India and Thailand, Allen said.

May raw sugar was up 0.05 cent or 0.3 percent, to 15.18 cents a lb at 1151 GMT, just short of Friday's peak of 15.34 cents a lb, the highest since Dec. 31.

May white sugar was up $1.00, or 0.2 percent, at $434.40 per tonne, trading just below Friday's 16-month high for the spot contract of $435.00.

Coffee futures held steady, with robusta prices supported by prolonged dry weather in Brazil and concerns over the impact of drought in Vietnam.

Commerzbank, in a daily report, cited reports from the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association (Vicofa), which saw risks for the country's 2016/17 coffee crop due to the dry conditions generated by El Niño.

May arabica coffee was down 0.25 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $1.2555 per lb, just below Friday's peak of $1.2625, the highest price since Jan. 5.

May robusta coffee was down $1 or 0.07 percent to $1,426 per tonne, after hitting a session high of $1,431.

"We see it likely that price could crack this resistance ($1,431) with the indicators still bullish," Sucden Financial Research said in a daily report.

Cocoa futures were supported by an attack on Sunday in which gunmen from al Qaeda's North African branch killed 16 people at a beach resort town in Ivory Coast.

"This attack is going to be at the back of people's minds in the market today," a cocoa futures broker said, referring to potential worries over supply.

May London cocoa was up 5 pounds, or 0.2 percent, at 2,230 pounds a tonne.

New York May cocoa was down $8, or 0.3 percent, at $3,054 per tonne. (Editing by Keith Weir)