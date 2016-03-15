* Analysts make upward revisions to sugar deficit estimates
* Rains in W. Africa aid development of cocoa mid-crop
By David Brough
LONDON, March 15 Raw sugar on ICE dipped on
Tuesday but remained near its highest this year, underpinned by
tight global supply, while arabica coffee eased as traders
focused on prospects for an ample Brazilian harvest.
Cocoa held steady as dealers tracked the impact of rains on
development of the mid-crops in West Africa.
Raw sugar eased but remained in sight of Monday's peak for
the year so far, buoyed by upward revisions to analysts' global
deficit forecasts on adverse weather in leading Asian producers.
A firm Brazilian real currency reduced incentives for
producer selling.
"It may be the case that producers have over-hedged,
especially if they get weather problems at the beginning of the
crop," said Nick Penney, senior trader at Sucden Financial
Sugar.
"Crushing (in centre-south Brazil) is expected to begin in
the second half of this month, but weather forecasts are
somewhat mixed at the moment and this could prompt more ethanol
production initially."
May raw sugar was down 0.11 cents, or 0.7 percent, at
15.31 cents per lb by 1201 GMT, having touched 15.44 cents on
Monday.
May white sugar was down $1.60, or 0.4 percent, at
$436.90 a tonne, having touched $439.20 on Monday, the highest
since November 2014.
Coffee futures eased, with robusta supported by prolonged
dry weather in Brazil and concerns over drought in Vietnam.
May robusta futures were down $3, or 0.2 percent, at
$1,435 a tonne, having on Monday touched a three-week high of
$1,444.
May arabica coffee was down 0.35 cents, or 0.3
percent, at $1.2685 per lb, having on Monday touched $1.277, the
highest price since Jan. 4.
May London cocoa was up 8 pounds, or 0.4 percent, at
2,262 pounds a tonne while New York May cocoa lost $19,
or 0.6 percent, to $3,062.
