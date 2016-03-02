* Arabica coffee finds support just above contract low
* Cocoa underpinned by expected fall in Ivorian mid-crop
(Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Nigel Hunt
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 2 Raw sugar futures
extended gains to an eight-week high on Wednesday, with supplies
tightened by drought-hit crops in Thailand and India, and the
prospect of increased use of Brazilian cane by the ethanol
sector, dealers said.
Arabica coffee futures turned higher on Wednesday after
buying emerged just above contract lows for the second
consecutive day while London cocoa retreated from a four-week
high set earlier this week.
May raw sugar settled up 0.28 cent, or 2 percent, at
14.67 cents per lb, just below the session high at 14.69 cents,
the highest since Jan. 5.
Dealers said an anticipated rise in Brazil sugar production
this year could be curbed if mills opted to increase the amount
of cane used to produce ethanol.
Brazil's oils and fuels regulator ANP said on Wednesday
there was the potential for larger use of hydrous ethanol this
year.
Dealers said supplies had also been tightened by
drought-eroded yields in both India and Thailand.
May white sugar settled up $6.80, or 1.7 percent, at
$414.70 per tonne.
The firm Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar was
also viewed as supportive to both raw sugar and coffee prices,
as it deters producer selling, traders said.
Arabica coffee futures turned higher after testing support
around contract lows earlier in the session.
"We are close to contract lows...but it has managed to hold
around here before," one London coffee dealer said.
May arabica coffee settled up 0.8 cent, or 0.7
percent, at $1.1555 per lb.
May robusta coffee settled up $14, or 1 percent, at
$1,391 per tonne.
London cocoa eased, hovering below the nearly two-month high
set earlier this week, with the prospect of poor mid-crops in
both Ivory Coast and Ghana preventing deeper losses.
May London cocoa settled down 5 pounds, or 0.2
percent, at 2,184 pounds per tonne, pressured by the strong
British pound.
Dealers said supply concerns driven by the expected poor
quality of the tail-end of the West African main-crop and the
upcoming mid-crop had tightened the market's structure with both
May/July and July/September spreads trading at backwardation,
which can be a signal of potential nearby supply tightness.
May New York cocoa settled up $15, or 0.5 percent, at
$2,948 per tonne.
